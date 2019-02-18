Speech to Text for Results form Wallace State

at this point in the season, fatigue is creeping in, but no one wants to go home, the west limstone wildcats, want to leave wallace with a win, keeping those championship dreams alive. it was no contest for the wildcats, making swift work on curry. river helms for three jackson morgan, pulls up, then takes it in using backboard. the wildcats had a chance to make it to region championship two years ago... but a last minute shot ended their seaon. this year they weren't going home. beating curry 51-26. i just remember, we were sitting on the bench in between third and fourth quarter and my buddy chayse he looked over at me, he said 'this ain't my last game,' he's another senior, i'm a senior. i told him this is going to be one good story and it has been so far and we want to keep it going just with a trip to birmingham, and hopefully a blue map. west limestone will play brooks wednesday at 5:45 in wallace state. winner heads to b ham. phillips already got thru muscle shoals and now, they got the best of falkville. taking the blue devils down to advance to the state semi finals. final score 81-41. they took down falkville 81-41. decatur heritage christian academy boys want to go to birmingham. and get the school's first state championship, they beat a good mars hill bible school team last week, now they're soaring, flying in the finals with covenant chrisitian. giancarlo valdez up top, three good hit shots from the top, lets work the corner as well, brayden kyle, drains it. covenant chrisitn doesn't give up, titus griffin adds three points... fly eagles fly valdez floats it up for 2 for decatur heritage. they get a 71-48 win and that means this team, who's worked hard for years, finally gest their trip to the final four. i've been playing with these these guys, not only them, but other guys on the team since i was in the second and third grade. we're just very close. the chemistry is unbeatable. these guys are like my second family. it's just good to be here with them the state semi showdown between decatur heritage and georgianna is next monday.. the panthers came in