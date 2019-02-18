Speech to Text for Jackson County prepares for possible flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

jackson county is one part of north alabama bracing for the possibility of historically bad flooding from this weather system... the jackson county emergency management agency says it could be worse than the floods of 2003 and 2015... you're taking a look at just how bad the flooding was 4 years ago. waay 31's kody fisher is in scottsboro... finding out how the emergency management - agency and people there are preparing... "this creek just a little north of parks ave here in scottsboro flooded in december of 2015, causing a lot of damage to nearby businesses. the jackson county emergency management agency anticipates this weather system could have worse flooding than that storm in 2015, which worries those same exact businesses." nats: patrick woosley is the owner of a butcher shop in scottsboro... nats: when he heard this storm could be worse than 2015... one word came to mind... patrick woosley/owner of patrick's meat market "panic." that's because he knows what that much water can do...his shop flooded in 2015... patrick woosley/owner of patrick's meat market "calf deep." shorting out his freezers... causing him to lose money... patrick woosley/owner of patrick's meat market "we took quite a big hit. we had only been open for 3 months when that happened." the director of the jackson county emergency management agency says a monetary hit can be rough... but there are more important things... felix jackson/directo r of jackson county ema "life safety comes first." jackson says this weather system could be historically bad... felix jackson/directo r of jackson county ema "we may be land locked. flooding could possibly not let you get out. it's going to affect everything." kody fisher "on top of concerns about flooding throughout the county, they're also concerned about flooding here at the highlands medical center, which saw a lot of problems during the december 2015 floods." felix jackson/directo r of jackson county ema "we thought we were going to have to sand bag the emergency room." they didn't... but this time around... felix jackson/directo r of jackson county ema "we may have to do that, because that's a low area." nats: woosley doesn't have sandbags right now to protect his shop... but says he'll get some... patrick woosley/owner of patrick's meat market "i guess only other step i can do." kody fisher "the jackson county ema tells me they're going to be meeting with the scottsboro public works department on tuesday to finalize their plan of attack to mitigate any flooding that could happen in scottsboro and the surrounding areas. reporting in scottsboro, kody fisher, waay 31