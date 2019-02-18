Speech to Text for Update: Heavy rain to increase Tuesday afternoon

members of the alabama house democratic caucus ... chief meteorologist stephen bowers here with a look at the forecast. an areal flood watch is in effect for all of the tennessee valley within north alabama and southern middle tennessee. a flood warning is in effect for the paint rock river near woodville. rain, rain, rain.... we've been telling you about a long spell of rain setting up over the tennessee valley, and we are in the middle of it. we told you late last week we could get two day-long breaks. those days were saturday and monday, and they have passed. rain returns on tuesday starting between 9 am and noon. rain will steadily increase through tuesday afternoon and fall through wednesday, thursday, and the first half of friday before the next break. that break will be breif, as another round of rain returns late saturday and falls through sunday. rain can fall heavily at times. the prolonged rain will mean a high risk of localized flash flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. rivers are rising and can begin overflowing their banks through this week. water can pond on roads. remember to never attempt to drive on flooded roads. turn around and find an alternate route. if you live in a flood plain, be sure you are aware of rising water and be ready to move to higher ground. be sure to know which roads nearby are prone to flooding so you can avoid them. when does the rain finally end? the next prolonged break looks like sunday afternoon through monday. rain could return monday night, however. a pattern shift early next week may mean less rain, but we will still be prone to occasional rainy periods.