Speech to Text for Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Officer

new details at 6... albertville police have charged a man suspected of driving drunk - with attempted murder of a police officer! marc alcime is in the hospital tonight after running from officers for several hours. police said he shot twice at an officer during a traffic stop. the shooting happened on rose road and lexington avenue just off u-s highway 431. waay 31's sydney martin sat down with albertville's police chief and learned more about the incident. chief jamie smith, albertville police "my first question...is everybody okay? and luckily the good lord is watching out for us." albertville police chief told me he was concerned when he got a call just after 2 sunday morning that one of his 48 officers was shot at twice. and the man that shot on him was on the loose. smith told me the officer stopped marc alcime's car because it was believed he might have been drunk driving. "any officer knows there is no such thing as a routine traffic stop. anything can happen and it can turn bad quickly." that's when police say alcime shot twice at the office and then took off-- and they called surrounding agencies in to help---because they normally have only 6 officers on duty. smith explained... douglas and boaz police along with marshall county sheriff's office helped search for the suspect. four hours later neighbors at lexington apartments near where the shooting happened called police saying a man was trying to break into their apartment.. that's when alcime was apprehended--and taken to the hospital where he had to undergo surgery for a broken femur. smith told us he believes alcime was injured when he tried to climb a six foot fence. smith told me his department is relieved he's off the streets--and none of his officers got hurt. "be aware of your surroundings pay attention to what's going on around you." syd, "albertville police told me the suspect should be released from the hospital on tuesday..and could be facing more charges. in albertville sm waay 31 news police say the gun alcime used to shoot at the officer was recovered nearby where the suspect was found.