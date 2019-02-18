Speech to Text for AG Steve Marshall Speaks on Wife's Suicide

is asked to call police. new at six... the suicide of the wife of alabama attorney general steve marshall made news around the state and, now - just eight months later - marshall is speaking publicly about her death. waay-31 anchor bill young sat down with the attorney general as he hopes to use his personal loss to help others. 1.4 million people tried to commit suicide in 2017...47,173 of them died. according to the american foundation of suicide prevention, it is the 10th leading cause of death in america. in 2018, the wife of attorney general steve marshall - bridgette -took her own life now he is sharing her story...and his pain...in a very public way - with the hope of saving others. "what was your experience? it was hard. i was talking to bridgette before she killed herself. i vividly remember that conversation word for word." attorney general steve marshall shared with me not just the day his wife bridgette died...but also the struggles she faced with both addiction and mental health before she died. "i'm a prosecutor. i'm not a mental health professional. yet i'm a husband who loved his wife and didn't always know what the right answers were." marshall is sharing his experience publicly this coming weekendat a conference called "not alone." it'll be the first time he addressed his wife's struggles publicly since an emotional media conference just days after she died. ""together, as a family, maybe being transparent about how we got to the point we did last sunday could be helpful..." "as a family we made a commitment we want to celebrate her life, not focus on her death...and not have others endure what we have since she died." it was a decision he and his family made in the days after bridgette's death. "we know we are not the only family whose member suffered with mental health issues. and we know bridgette is not the only person who ever committed suicide." and now, as the name as the confrence clearly states, marshall wants to make sure people realize they are not alone. "i never expected as attorney general to be the face of the discussion of mental health - be potentially the point person talking about suicide. but that is where i find myself. if that is the case, outside my professional abilities, i need to be engaged in that discussion." other speakers at the not alone conference include author and mental health advocate kay warren. her own son took his life in 2013. the conference is taking place both friday and saturday. there are sessions in both albertville and huntsville...and if you'd like to attend, we have a link for more information by clicking on this story at waay-tv dot com. bill young - waay-31 news