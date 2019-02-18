Speech to Text for McFarland Park Campground Evacuated

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on roadways. the tennessee valley authority is closely monitoring river levels leading up to this week's storms... the t-v-a said the tennessee river in florence is running just over 16 feet... flood stage is 18 feet -- and it's expected to reach that by noon wednesday... it would have to get to 25 feet to reach a "historic crest" level. in may of 2003 -- it hit 25 and a half feet! waay31's breken terry shows us how this threat of high waters is forcing campers to pack and head for higher ground! he city of florence is closing the mcfarland park campground and they've told these campers here they have until tonight to be out because of the rising river. redford- they told us today we had to evacuate out because of the water and it's going to flood here. gary redford is one of seven campers who is having to pack up and get out of mcfarland park campground. redford- it's kind of a big ordeal to move this thing. it probably takes about two hours maybe two and a half to prepare it to leave. redford says he spends his winters in mcfarland park to escape the weather but that plan has been thwarted by record rainfall in north alabama, this is his fourth time to evacuate mcfarland park because of flood dangers. redford- i'm from ohio so i come and spend my winter in this park here to keep out of the weather up north. redford explained to me why packing up his rv is not a quick task. redford- it's not just unhooking the stuff you gotta go through your rv and pack everything up and make sure it doesn't fall and roll and slide around. he says thankfully he has family in florence and plans on taking his rv there redford- i'd rather leave than lose my rv. look live tag: park officials will meet with lauderdale county emergency management on wednesday and make a decision on closing the entire park. in florence bt waay31 news.