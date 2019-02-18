Speech to Text for Purse Stolen from Decatur Hospital

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

stay with us throughout the evening... new at five... a woman who just lost her husband, says she feels like she lost him all over again. her purse was snatched while she was visiting her son, who's in critical condition at decatur-morgan hospital. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live after talking with the woman about the irreplaceable items she's now working hard to find... scottie? anita jenkins tells me she never thought she'd be victim to a purse-snatching.. especially not inside a hospital.. saying it's one of the places where she actually felt safest.. but now, she's just hoping to get her things back.. and says she's thankful for the hospital's help. anita jenkins, had purse stolen "when i was woken up by the gentleman at the desk to tell me that the doors were open for visitation, i couldn't find my purse." sleep-deprived anita jenkins was trying to sneak in a quick nap while she waited to visit her son who's in critical condition at decatur general .. when someone took her purse. anita jenkins, had purse stolen "they found my purse in the garbage can in the men's restroom right around the corner from me, but everything is gone." not only is jenkins now missing cash and credit cards, but she also lost important identification cards, photos, and medication... but that's not the worst of it. anita jenkins, had purse stolen "there is a wallet that is my husband's who just recently passed away. it has a purdue train on the front of it, and it had a five-dollar coin that he carried for luck, and it had two dollar bills that he carried for luck." luckily, jenkins got a look at the man who she believes is responsible. anita jenkins, had purse stolen "he's a white man, probably in his thirties. he had a black and yellow jacket on. he had a black knit stocking cap, and he had a blonde beard." with everything that's been going on in her life lately, jenkins says the theft is the last thing she needed. anita jenkins, had purse stolen "i'm sleeping even less now." but she has a message for the man responsible. anita jenkins, had purse stolen "you could've had my money. you could've had my medication. i just want my items back that i can't replace." hospital officials tell me there is surveillance video that shows someone walk into the hospital, take jenkins' purse, and then later walk out.. but because they've turned that video over to police, and it's still an active investigation, they weren't able to give us that video. however, because of the hospital's surveillance video, decatur police tell me they do have a suspect in mind. reporting live in decatur, sk, waay 31 news