Speech to Text for Emergency Management Agency Briefing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

counties in north alabama... multiple agencies are working out a plan to keep madison county safe during the potentially dangerous rainfall. waay-31's alexis scott is live in downtown huntsville to tell us how the emergency management agency is preparing. alexis? first responders are stressing two main concerns - the overflow of the tennessee river, and flash flooding. earlier today -- ditto landing was closed to campers and drivers. emergency management said it's concerned for visitors' safety because some areas are already flooded. the national weather service says the flooding could be just as bad as christmas 2015 ... when huntsville had seven inches of rain. the city of madison told me to try and alleviate flooding from happening -- everyone should keep their streets clean. "now if the river does get up our water does flow into the tennessee river, so there's a stream that goes to the tennessee river so it would back that up too, we ask people not to put tings in the curbs or anywhere on top of the storm drains or anything." the emergency management agency and huntsville police will be putting up barricades around the city to keep drivers from drowning. they say if you notice some streets starting to flood call them, and they'll come out and block them. the city will also continue monitoring the tennessee river and nearby bodies of water. live in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news.