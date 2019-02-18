Speech to Text for Students Excited For New Middle School

football season. new details this afternoon... in less than 24 hours about 700 middle school students in florence will walk through their new school for the first time. waay31's breken terry joins us live to explain the new student drop off routes parents can expect, breken? i am here off of north royal avenue and this is the route parents will have to take to drop their kids off in the morning bringing them here, instead of the front of the school where bus riders will be dropped off, it's basically the only major change parents can expect... besides this new 34 million dollar school. tuell- unpacking that sums up seventh grade math teacher, rachael tuell's day. she's putting the final touches on her new classroom at florence middle school. tuell- i'm able to do so much more in these rooms. these desks i'm able to make groups with so much easier it's incredible. tuell and every other teacher also gets these interactive projectors. monday, workers were finishing up some last projects to the rest of the school in preparation for students' first day on tuesday. connie- everybody is here trying to get everything wrapped up and buttoned up for the kids. florence city schools assistant superintendent connie wallace tells us the only major change parents will see is how they drop their kids off and pick them up. wallace says in the past students who rode the bus would come in the back entrance now that's switched and buses will drop students off in the front. connie- so that's going to be different only bus traffic in the morning in the front. students will walk through these doors for the first time tomorrow morning. we have links on our website to the drop off maps for parents. live