Speech to Text for Preparations for Potential Flooding Underway

right now the tennessee valley authority is monitoring rivers in three states. and if you live in a flood-prone area ... you'll probably get flooded in the coming days. waay 31's sydney martin went out to guntersville dam ... where a high volume of water is already rushing through the spill gates. syd, "the tennessee valley authority told me 1,000,000 gallons of water is being moved through guntersville dam every second because they're expecting major flooding in north alabama." the tennessee river at guntersville dam is nearly 30 feet high right now and a spokesman with tennessee valley authority told me that's because of how quickly they're moving the water. the last time the authority expected major flooding like this was in december 20-15. it told me that's when the area got double the amount of rain it normally sees in the entire month of december in just one week. the tennessee valley river authority told me we can expect the water to be moving quickly for the next couple of weeks. syd, "the tennessee valley authority spokesperson told me anyone headed out on the water during the next couple of weeks needs to use extreme caution because it's going to be moving water so fast a safe spot could become flooded quick. in gville am waay 31 news." flood warnings have already been issued in