House Flooding After Fire

website waay-t-v dot com new details. with the rain coming this week, a local couple is having to take extra precautions to keep their home safe from flooding... after a house fire! waay 31's casey albritton talked to the owners of the house and learned what they are doing to protect what's left. casey? i'm standing in the home of tama and aaron pearson. it caught on fire a couple of weeks ago. they didn't think anything worse could happen to their home..and then it started raining... you can see right here where water is building up on the floor...and with more rain to come, they are having to elevate everything. aaron pearson/ home owner "it's been a rough beginning of the year...being sick for a couple of weeks, then the house burning, and now the house flooding....it's just one problem right after another." arron pearson says he and his wife tama can't catch a break this year. aaron pearson/ home owner "with all the rain, it's coming in an area that burned and right under the wall and flooding the den area so we had to go in and put things that we thought we wanted to keep on blocks." tama, a dispatcher with madison police department overheard an emergency call about their own house on steakley road being on fire about two weeks ago. and with their roof damaged, they are having to deal with flooding. aaron pearson/ home owner "you've got probably about an inch of water back in the floor again." aaron says he tried to keep out the rain by using a tarp. aaron pearson/ home owner "it kept it out from above but the garage area is burned and all the water runs through it and right under the wall into the den area." since the tarp didn't keep the rain out, they are now having to move salvageable items out of the house. aaron pearson/ home owner we're just getting everything that we want out today while it's not raining and after that if it rains and floods...it just floods." aaron says even though he is upset his house is flooding, it's just something they will have to overcome. aaron pearson/ home owner "take it one step at a time and we'll get over it." tama and aaron say they the area they live in is prone to flooding and they are as prepared as they can be. reporting live in newport, casey albritton, waay 31 news.