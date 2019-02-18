Speech to Text for People prepping for heavy rain

right now - families all across north alabama are preparing for heavy rain that's predicted to move in. people who live in flood-prone areas are preparing for the worst. one of those areas is cowford road in athens. that's where waay 31's scottie kay spent the day talking with neighbors about how they deal with the flooding. some neighbors here on cowford road tell me when it rains.. it feels like they're living on an island.. with this end of the road and the other end of the road flooding.. sometimes leaving them trapped at home. pkg: tony patrick, lives on cowford road "when it rains, i have four or five inches of water in my yard." tony patrick has lived on cowford road for nearly fifty years.. and over those years, he says flooding has become something he's just had to get used to. tony patrick, lives on cowford road "a lot of mornings, we would have to get up and leave early, especially during the floods, to figure out how we were going to go to work." and he's not the only one... this neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, says the flooding has become a huge headache. no super "we have to detour about five or six miles out of the way to get home." and when the road's not flooded... no super "you've got to dodge all of those potholes down there. the water leaves potholes. we've got a bunch of leaning trees that need to be cut." neighbors say the flooding makes them worry about the safety of drivers on their road. tony patrick, lives on cowford road "a little girl was coming down the road one day when it had rained and she hit a puddle of water out here, down below my house, and she pretty much lost control of her car. so, is it going to take a death or something before we get something done?" tony patrick says he hopes not.. and he thinks he may have a solution. tony patrick, lives on cowford road "we need ditches out here to drain the water off. since my years of living out here, the ditches have faded away." but for now, with a lot of rain in this week's forecast.. neighbors aren't making any big plans. tony patrick, lives on cowford road "we're getting supplies so we can stay in the house." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news the limestone county sheriff's office wants to remind drivers to avoid standing water on roadways.. even if the water doesn't look deep, they say it's best