Speech to Text for Big Concern: Flash Flooding in Madison County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first responders are coming up with a game plan to keep madison county safe this week. in the last hour, a meeting wrapped up with the national weather service, the emergency management agency and huntsville police. waay-31s alexis scott is live in downtown huntsville to tell us what they'll be doing to keep you safe. i'm right outside of the emergency management agency's downtown office where we have just learned the threat of rain is not the only thing the city is prepping for. the national weather service says the main concern is with flash flooding in madison county. since the tennessee river could overflow as early as tomorrow morning by 6 a-m ... they have just issued a flood watch for most of north alabama. madison, marshall and jackson counties are under a flood warning. emergency management will be out patrolling the streets and making sure everyone is safe... and that's their priority. people just need to be safe, that's the main thing. as the saying says, turn around don't drown. if you see water going across the road and it don't look safe, turn around, that would be the safest thing to do. gentle said if you see an area that needs to be blocked off due to flooding -- call public works or huntsville police. give them an exact or close location of where it is -- and they will come to help you. live in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news.