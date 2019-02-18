Speech to Text for 2/18 Fast cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's steven dilsizian. roads like pratt avenue are dry for now but heavy rain coming this week could create flooding issues. take vo: we could see between 4 to 7 inches of rain between now and sunday. this potential weeklong downpour could create dangerous driving conditions as well. we will be following the weather movement throughout the week. alyssa? severe weather awareness week begins today-- and it ends with a sales tax holiday. that means you can stock up on certain safety items without having to pay the state sales tax...on february 22nd, through the 24th. two men are behind bars this morning after a deadly weekend in huntsville. sherman moore and justen wherry are both charged with murder. wherry shot and killed 18-year-old josiah sanderson on saturday outside of allure martini bar and grill. 24 hours later moore shot and killed 41-year- old william matthews on atkins drive after an ongoing altercation sunday morning. both men are in the madison county jail where they are being held without bond. huntsville police tell waay 31 the shootings are not connected. this morning, president trump is threatening to veto congress if they pass a resolution that would not allow him to declare a national emergency to provide funding for a border wall. the non-profit watchdog group "public citizen" already filed a lawsuit. the a-c-l-u and the state of california are preparing to file lawsuits of their own. senator marco rubio said the u.s. sent aid to people in venezuela...whether their president likes it or not. president nicolas maduro has blocked aid saying his country is not quote "beggars". president trump is expected to talk about the situation in venezuela in miami today. within the past 20 minutes, the president responded to claims made by former fbi director andrew mccabe. as we reported, the president says mccabe was fired for leaking to the press. he calls this action "illegal and treasonous." mccabe argued on 60 minutes that he was fired because "i opened a case against the president of the united states." happening today...it is president's day...so most school districts in the tennessee valley have off - however, athens city schools is not one of them. the district is making up a weather day from earlier in the year. if your child goes to athen schools, make sure the kids are up and at the bus stop as usual. happening today---post offices nationwide will be closed ...but they want to remind customers the employees never stop working. even if your local post office's retail counter is closed, you can still drop mail in post office lobbies or in the blue collection boxes. happening today, the decatur police department is hosting its first rape aggression defense training course for women. up to 20 women can take the class and it is free and open to the public. it begins 9 this morning at the decatur