Speech to Text for HSV Shotting investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

head of the fbi two murders in 24 hours. huntsville police are investigating both this morning. sunday's shooting took place on atkins drive-- with saturday's at allure martini bar and grill on country club avenue. sherman moore and justen wherry have both been arrested by huntsville police and are in jail. waay 31's rodneya ross is live now at the huntsville police department with a look at if these two cases are connected. rodneya. bill...alyssa...i took some time this morning to learn more about this man and i found that he has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2002. sherman moore has had several run-ins with law enforcement here in madison county. he's been arrested for child abuse, assault, obstruction of justice, unlawful possession, and now murder. huntsville police told us moore and his victim, william matthews, were involved in an ongoing altercation that led to the fatal shooting of matthews. huntsville police, swat teams, and incident response team were on the scene for several hours investigating the shooting and looking for moore. that's the scene darryl hollingsworth pulled up on sunday morning. "we can't say its not something that has happened before, but it isn't something that happens frequently," said lt. micheal johnson. both men were taken into custody and booked into the madison county jail. neither of them were given bond. live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.