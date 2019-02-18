Speech to Text for Preparing for flooding and heavy rain

as that heavy rain moves closer to north alabama, flooding becomes a major concern for multiple parts of the area. waay31's steven dilsizian is live in five points with more on what we could see this week and how people are preparing. our meteorologist chris smith says we could see 4 to 7 inches of rain between now and sunday, meaning roads like this on pratt avenue could be at risk of flooding. take vo: this weeklong downpour can make for dangerous driving conditions and once the rain ends, river flooding could become a concern. the five points area has a history of flooding but future help could be on the way. the city of huntsville is working on a 15 million dollar flood mitigation project that will impact living along the dallas branch and pinhook creek area. once completed, the project is expected to reduce flood damage to as many as 60 structures in the area. but as the project is still a work in progress -- people that live in the area must be cautious as this stretch of heavy rain moves in. "i'll probably park in the street because otherwise i'll be trudging through inches of water to get to my car." we are expected to see the rain really start to come down tuesday morning and will continue to follow weather developments both on air and online. in huntsville - sd - waay31 news.