7 UK MPs Quit Labour Party Over Brexit

in birmingham. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past 45 minutes --7 british mps quit labour party --cite weak opposition to handling of brexit --anti-semitic sentiments within the party --one called it "institutionally anti-semetic" --small fraction of labour's 256 lawmakers --biggest split from party since 1981
