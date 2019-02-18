Speech to Text for 7 UK MPs Quit Labour Party Over Brexit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in birmingham. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past 45 minutes --7 british mps quit labour party --cite weak opposition to handling of brexit --anti-semitic sentiments within the party --one called it "institutionally anti-semetic" --small fraction of labour's 256 lawmakers --biggest split from party since 1981