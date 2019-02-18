Speech to Text for Police make arrest in Deadly Shooting

a man is in in jail this morning following a deadly shooting in huntsville. the shooting happened sunday morning on atkins drive. the second in just 24 hours. police arrested this man-- sherman moore for the murder of william matthews. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at huntsville police headquarters with more details on the case. bill...alyssa-- i did some digging this morning and found out from court records this man-- sherman moore-- has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2002. sherman moore has had several run-ins with law enforcement here in madison county. he's been arrested for everything from child abuse, assault to obstruction of justice, unlawful possession, and now murder. huntsville police told us moore and william matthews, were involved in an ongoing altercation sunday-- and that's when moore shot and killed matthews inside the home on atkins drive. huntsville police, swat teams, and incident response team were on the scene for several hours investigating the shooting and looking for moore. darryl hollingsworth-- who lives in that neighborhood-- said he pulled up to the scene sunday morning and couldn't believe it. sot "it was very surprising," said darryl hollingsworth. "when i pulled in there were a lot of people out on the street. obviously, something was