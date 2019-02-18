Clear

Summit on Preventing Clergy Sex Abuse

Summit on Preventing Clergy Sex Abuse in Vatican City.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 7:21 AM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 7:21 AM
Posted By: John Wood

Speech to Text for Summit on Preventing Clergy Sex Abuse

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

android devices. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --happening now --representatives of the vatican --holding press event --discussing summitt on sex abuse among clergy --summit was called by the pope in september --starts on thursday --organizers will meet with a dozen survivors on wednesday --summit will bring together 180 presidents of bishops conferences from around
Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Florence
Few Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Fayetteville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Decatur
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events