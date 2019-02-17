Speech to Text for Preparations for a Week of Heavy Rain

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

several agencies are expecting flooding because of the rain. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now in the five points area where people are bracing for a weeklong downpour ... dan i'm on pratt avenue where it's raining ... roads are wet ... and i'm already seeing a lot of ponding in the entire five points area ... we know this area is prone to flooding ... and people i talked to are already wishing the rain would stop ... even though it's barely started ... heather whitmore "i'm gonna buy a raft! laughs no, i don't know. heather whitmore is preparing for this week's rain the best way she knows how ... hw "i'll probably park in the street because otherwise i'll be trudging through inches of water to get to my car." whitmore and her daughter along with their two dogs have lived in the five points area for three years now and have seen their share of flooding ... hw "i always get a lot of accumulation in my driveway and then along the sidewalk." jessica guerra "it just makes it harder to function." but in the time they've lived here ... she doesn't think they've ever experienced the kind of rain we're anticipating for this week ... hw "i had no idea it was going to rain that much." thankfully help is on the way for whitemore and others who lives in and around the five points neighborhood ... the city's working on a 15 million dollar flood mitigation project ... it will impact those of you living along the dallas branch and pinhook creek area ... with the path stretching from land east of the parkway/intersta te 565 intersection to an area north of five points ... once it's done ... the project will reduce the chance for flood damage to 600 buildings and homes in areas known to flood, and reduce flood water by an average of 3 to 3 and a half feet ... but until then ... whitmore's going to have to keep an eye on the trouble spots around her home ... hw "its already got a good bit of accumulation." especially since the week's just getting started ... hw "it hasn't been raining anywhere near what it's going to be raining in the next few days." again ... today's just the start of our rainy week ... so if you live in a flood prone area now's the time to make sure you're prepared ... live in hsv ss waay 31