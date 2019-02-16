Speech to Text for LOCALS, OFFICIALS PREPARE FOR HEAVY RAIN

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a deluge of rain soaking the tennessee valley ... as alabama's severe weather preparedness week begins tomorrow. with the rain headed this way ... madison county's emergency management agency is on alert. the local e-m-a is getting two daily updates from the national weather service. waay 31's sierra phillips is live after talking with folks to find out if they're weather ready. sierra? greg, tonight may be cold. but this weather has nothing on whats expected for tomorrow. right now people here in the valley ... including emergency management officials are preparing for this weeks rain ... and any possible future severe weather. gray- "we have the human kit, the pet kit, and the livestock kit" stephen gray told me he makes sure to always be prepared for the worst type of weather gray "crackers, bottled water, flash lights, 2 outfits, underwear undergarments, pants, shirts jackets" i chatted with emergency management saturday, they say gray is on the right track. ema suggests a few extra things you might not think of that could come in handy--- like a battery powered weather radio, extra pair of glasses, talk to your pharmacy about getting extra medication, and have ice at the ready to store insulin. yearick- "we keep water on hand, always try and keep water" and while we aren't expecting tornadoes this week -- they say its always good to know where you'll find shelter in those situations. yearick- "we always go under the stairs in our house, its a below ground level area" and with the weather expected this week emergency management is warning if you live in a flood plane to make sure you and your family have a plan gray "we know how to do it, what to do" a couple more tips from madison county emergency management ... save your cell phone battery for emergencies. and stick to the good, old fashioned puzzles and board games to stay entertained. live in huntsville, sierra phillips,