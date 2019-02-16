News
Clear
Man arrested in deadly shooting
Police charged a man with murder in connection to an early morning shooting.
Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 7:05 PM
Updated: Feb. 16, 2019 7:05 PM
Posted By: Morgan Hoover
