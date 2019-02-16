Speech to Text for Highlights from Regional Semifinals Basketball

three tennessee valley teams battled on the hardwoods this morning - let's take a look. in the first game of the day - madison academy takes on wenonah for the boys 5-a regional semi-finals. madison academy trailing the dragons by six points entering the fourth quarter. spencer marks with the ball - passes it out to ty walker - looking for the three - and it's good. mustangs closing in on wenonah score 33-28. madison academy's luke reavis with the low pass to tucker mcclung in the corner - and he drains that one - losing by just four points now 35-31. drew blackston passes it to reavis who takes the shot - no good - but off the rim it's rebounded by spencer marks who will put it in for two - the mustangs losing by two points now 38-36. but even after out shooting wenonah in the second half - madison academy came out three points short 39-36 the final score. after the game, seniors luke reavis and ty walker talked about the year and what they'll miss most. ty walker/madison academy senior: "i'll probably remember most playing with my boys, like luke, me and him been boys a while and i'm just going to miss playing with all them, and being out on the court with them." a very tough post game to be in this morning - but these guys have a lot to be proud of - they said after christmas their team was just 1-17 and people lost hope in them but after the break they went 7-5 and made it to the regional semi-finals - a huge accomplishment for them. ll: next to hit the hardwoods - the ladies of madison academy - the reigning 4-a state champs looking to repeat a state title in 5-a this year. they matched up with the wenonah dragons. mustangs nequoia adams passes it to m-k sanders - from the corner - the shot is up - and that three falls in for madison academy. the mustangs went 7 for 18 from beyond the arc today. wenonah with the ball - thaniya marks going for it - goes up and gets denied by mustangs destinee mcghee. the arkansas commit had two blocks and 10 rebounds today against the dragons. now - dragon's ke'andra childress drives towards the basket - the shots no good - but she gets her own rebound - moves to the other side and hooks it in for two. madison academy takes down wenonah 55-41. madison academy lead wenonah by ten points for most of the game - so now they're one step closer to another title - they face pleasant grove next wednesday. ll: another tennessee valley fighting to stay in the running for the 5-a state title - east limestone. the indians going up against fairfield earlier today. east limestone leading the tigers for most of the game - indians' la'garian gilbert goes up for the jumper - but misses - austin harvell with the rebound - goes back up - doesn't make it but got fouled. the indians shot 72 percent from the free throw line today. gilbert inside the paint - passes it out to jakeese erskine - he goes over to dezmon jefferson in the corner - he goes up - and the three is good. from beyond the arc east limestone went six for 11. on the tigers side of the court - jordan furniss passes to jadarius torrance - guarded by erskine and he gets a hand on the ball and steals it away - back down the court he goes and an east layup there for junior. east limestone hangs on to top fairfield 54-45. the indians haven't made it this far in the post season in a long time - so when the buzzer goes off junior austin harvell does a dunk to celebrate. austin harvell/east limestone junior: "it's just in the moment type thing. i was going to try to like dunk, but i thought the dude was going to foul me so i didn't dunk till afterwards, but i should have just dunked on him. but i'm going to keep doing that you know cause we up to something so i'm going to try some dunks or something, maybe." the indians moving on to the regional finals where they'll face wenonah next wednesday. ll: so far three really good basketball games for teams from north alabama. we've got some more coming up a little later on tonight. be sure to tune back in to waay 31 at 10 for more highlights and to hear about what the madison academy girls team to get ready for their games. reporting from wallace state, lauren cavasinni waay 31 sports.