Speech to Text for Valley drivers prepare for wet roads

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hours - huntsville police tell us in the last 4 four hours - huntsville police tell us they have worked at least five weather related accidents in the city... this wreck on memorial parkway near the bob wallace exit backed up traffic for roughly 30 minutes before it was cleared up... no major injuries have been reported from any of the wrecks... but with the amount of rain we're expected to get in the next few days... some in huntsville are concerned about traffic accidents and delays... waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville... he's talking with drivers about how the rain will be impacting them... the alabama department of transportation told us all of this rain is not impacting roadwork projects... most project are already slowed down for the winter. it's too early to tell if our current weather will impact road project