Speech to Text for Generals get spot in Region Final

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm telling you im seeing high school basketball in my sleep. i love it... still in regional play in the ahsaa state tournament, and the lee girls got their turn on the court this morning. the generals had a losing record this season... can the be the cinderella's of this tournament, lets head to the ball. lee with the ball - pass to kashara preston over to jamariah turner - looking for the three - and she gets it. game tied at 17. -je'niyah silas with the ball - fakes it towards mckayla ford - but decides to take this one herself - and the three is good! score lee 22 huffman 20. and you what rhymes with lee? threee.... hitting them all day is silas...she had 12 points in her 17 minutes of action, the generals get it done. final score 57-46. not many people thought the lady generals would be here - with a 14-16 record, but hey thats just a number i'm actually really excited. for us to get over this hump since we were in the same exact spot that we were in last year, it's going to be really exciting." "we showed everybody that we can play and that we're supposed to be here even though