Girl Scouts Ripped Off By Counterfeit Money

new this evening... someone slipped a girl scout troop in muscle shoals a fake 100 bill for girl scout cookies. map: police tell us the girl scout troop set up a booth outside of the muscle shoals wal-mart along avalon avenue pic of money: the suspect bought $32 dollars worth of girl scout cookies with this fake 100 bill and received $68 in change. toss: waay31's breken terry shows us how upset these girl scouts are and where the investigation is at to find the person who ripped them off, breken? look live: parents of girl scout troop 91 tell me once they noticed the bill was fake, they filed a police report here with muscle shoals police. and police tell us they have identified the suspect. lovell- you know better than to just take a $100 bill at face value. you check it and use your little marker. tiffany lovell tells us it was a quick lapse in judgement. girl scout troop 91 had been selling cookies for hours and were about to close, when a woman came and bought cookies with this fake bill you see here. lovell- it did have markings on it that aren't normally there but in the dark at the end of the day when everyone is cold and tired it wasn't all that obvious. it took the parents about five minutes to notice the bill was fake, but the suspect was gone. lovell- started looking for her to see if we could find her. girl scout elly lovell tells us they use the money raised from selling girl scout cookies to fund troop projects in the community. she said she and the rest of her troop feel ripped off by this suspect. e. lovell- we gave away real money and cookies for a fake $100 bill. she basically robbed us. lovell- it's kind of a really low point to want to rip off kids. muscle shoals police tell us they know who the suspect is and have a felony forgery warrant out for her arrest. since she had not been arrested yet, police can't release her identity. officials tell us this suspect has additional drug and forgery warrants for her arrest in colbert and franklin counties. police tell us they believe she passed off the fake money on purpose. muscle shoals police also told us they've been in contact with multiple police agencies where this woman is suspected of passing off