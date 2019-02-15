Speech to Text for ER Expansion Planned to Handle Overcrowding

new at five... a 6-million dollar expansion is coming to the decatur-morgan hospital. it will nearly triple the size of the emergency room! waay 31's scottie kay shows us why it's much- needed. the scaffolding you see behind me won't be here for too much longer.. as the emergency department here at decatur- morgan hospital will be opening more rooms soon.. and when the scaffolding leaves.. members of the community hope the wait time goes with it. pkg: quilicia petty, lives in decatur "my daughter swallowed a quarter or nickel in her throat." when it comes to emergencies, mom of five, quilicia petty, has had her fair share. so when she learned the decatur-morgan hospital is expanding its emergency department.. she was thrilled. quilicia petty, lives in decatur "the more beds, the bigger facility, the more they can have patients come in and not have to go other places, that would be awesome." right now the e-r only has 13- rooms. thursday night, it was at capacity and patients were diverted to other hospitals. hospital spokesman ed nichols says it's not uncommon to see overcrowding during this time of year. ed nichols, decatur-morgan hospital spokesman "every county in the state is under extreme flu, other than mobile, so we're seeing more patients with that; and, at the same time, you have your regular surgeries and those things that are going on." nichols says no one was turned away thursday night.. but anyone who was in an ambulance and not in critical condition was given the option to go across town, where the wait wasn't as long. nichols says the expansion will almost triple the current thirteen patient care centers in the emergency department to thirty-five.. meaning overcrowding will hopefully be less commonsometh ing quilicia petty is happy to hear.. in case one of her children has an emergency in the future. quilicia petty, lives in decatur "for them to be able to get treated quickly would be very, very important to me. time is everything. seconds count, minutes count, hours count." reporting in decatur, sk, waay 31 news hospital officials tell waay 31 the new emergency department will open its doors