New Marshall County Animal Shelter

or facebook.. new this evening... we're learning more about a new animal shelter for marshall county. the much-needed facility will be on highway 205, between albertville and boaz. it will have 50 to 60 pens. waay 31's sierra phillips is live at the future site to let us know when the shelter will open. this property is just a field right now-- but in the next year the marshall county commission chairman tells me they hope to break ground on a county animal shelter. it's welcome news here in an area that doesn't have a county-run facility. but animal advocates hope they're a part of the planning process. mcgee "its another place to house dogs, which is probably a good thing" doug mcgee founded second chance shelter in boaz-- it's one of the area shelters that works with marshall county animal control to house dogs, because right now the county doesn't have a shelter of its own and while mcgee says a new shelter could be a good thing he has concerns. mcgee "at the end of the 7 days we'd like to have access to dogs that their time is up" mcgee is worried after the required 7 day housing period the new shelter will put dogs down, instead of paying non profits like his, 60-dollars to take it in. mcgee "we can do better and that's our whole mission, is to do better" commission chairman james hutcheson says -- the goal is to save as many furry friends as they can with this new shelter. hutcheson "we've got a good track record and i'm hoping to improve on that" he also says it'll save some money along the way. right now the county can spend anywhere from 30-40 thousand dollars a year paying for some shelters and vets to house the pets. hutcheson"if we have our own facility all it'll cost us is food, food and water" while the planning process goes on --mcgee tells me he wants to make sure the relationship between the county and non profits works towards saving as many animals as possible. mcgee "its just shows who we are as a society. hey, we're humane people we work towards making the world better" the county will lease around 4 acres from community correction at 1 dollar a year for the first 75 years -- the money is already set aside to build, but a price tag hasn't been set just yet . in marshall co sp waay31 news