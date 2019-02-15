Speech to Text for Immigrant Advocacy Group Reacts to Deceleration

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

house legacy alive. today the president declared a national emergency to secure funding for a wall on the u-s forder to mexico.. an advocacy group here in huntsville says it's important to keep immigrants in america .. whether they're legal or not. waay-31's alexis scott has their reaction to the president's declaration. the alabama coalition for immigrants justice fights for the rights of immigrants living in the state. the coalition meets here to help those who are documented or undocumented in any way they can. yalitza lafontaine, north alabama regional organizer "it's hypocritical. this country was built on immigrants." yalitza lafontaine is from puerto rico, and has family there. she spends her time advocating for people who come to america seeking a better way of life. yalitza lafontaine, north alabama regional organizer "this idea that there are these hoards of people trying to break in and we need a wall and a wall is the only thing, that's going to fix it, is false." lafontaine said the caravans of migrants working their way to the border in mexico, aren't full of criminals. she believes there's no national emergency - most are seeking asylum. and once they get here, they shouldn't live in the shadows. yalitza lafontaine, north alabama regional organizer "they pay into our society they pay into our community, they pay rent, they buy houses , they buy cars, they go out to eat, they buy groceries. all they're doing is paying in to a society that does not refund them their taxes, that does not give them something back." lafontaine agrees the immigration system is broken. but she believes the government needs to help undocumented immigrants more - she says right now, they're only given the bare minimum to keep their heads above water. yalitza lafontaine, north alabama regional organizer "to see america's fundamental principles start to erode that way and everything that i feel in my 46 years of life that we;ve worked towards has kind of been shattered by this one person." the coalition will hold a meeting here in the next few months. they'll be discussing ways that you can help in your community to change the life of someone else who may be struggling. in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news. lafontaine's views may be very unpopular in alabama. according to a january article in the new york times ... support for a border wall was above 65-percent in the yellowhammer state! alabama was one of only four states with support that high.