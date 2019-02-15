Speech to Text for Larimore House Fire Now Suspected as Arson

or party leadership. new details. a stunning announcement from the state fire marshal. a historic house in florence was intentionally set on fire ... and this afternoon the hunt is on for an arsonist. the larimore home on the campus of mars hill bible school caught fire not once but twice over the summer. waay31's breken terry shows us how significant this home is to the florence community, and how people are reacting to the arson. for almost 150 years the larimore house stood right here now all that's left is this plaque. for many the historical home hosted their weddings, meetings, and was an integral part of the mars hill bible school family, now they tell me they're sick to their stomachs thinking someone could do this on purpose. williams- lots of memories. i went to second grade in the first room on the right. david williams is a 1969 graduate of mars hill bible school and says along with going to school in the larimore house, it hosted a lot of other big events in his life. williams- when linda and i were married we had our wedding reception in the larimore home. the historic home caught fire on july 11th with minimal damage. power to the home was cut for repairs. then on july 19th it caught fire again, but this rutherford tells us they were able to salvage some windows, doors, and other items from the house. they plan to auction them off. right now he says they have some options on the table on how to keep