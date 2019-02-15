Speech to Text for Program could help local town thrive

new information at six... a new google data center isn't the only thing that will bring growth to bridgeport in jackson county the city was chosen for a program to help bring in more economic development. this is going to give them the potential and the notice and the promotion they deserve." waay 31 spoke to people in the community to see how they feel about the incoming growth. program could help local city thrive nikisha worley, lives in bridgeport tyler york, lives in bridgeport j.p. parsons, vp of destination marketing for jackson co. tourism "it reminds me of the cars movie. it's just a dead town" but the thrive program may be able to change that. bridgeport was one of the 3 cities chosen for this year's program and the first ever in alabama. thrive has helped communities across the tennessee valley from chattanooga to north alabama for the last 3 years. j.p. parsons with the jackson county chamber of commerce introduced the program to bridgeport's city council and says other communities who have gone through the program have benefited greatly. "they have blossomed. they have come forward. it has helped each one of those communities that may have been more underdeveloped, but have the potential to be developed, but just hadn't reached that next step." those who live in the area say they're excited to see change. "it's great! we are going to have all kinds of people in here..new roads.new restaurants. new everything here." the 10 month program will require participation from the community as they learn how to use their city's assets to bring businesses to the area. at the end of the program, city officials can apply for a grant to help make their plan a reality. those who live in the area say they're excited to bring their ideas to the table. "very engaged and all that because we are all trying to make this town a better place." and parsons says this program will help do that... "i see opportunity just springing up for them.they'll be introduced to other economic engines that they've never been introduced to before." parsons hopes other cities and towns in jackson and dekalb counties will look at bridgeport as an example, so that they can also apply