Criminal background of police chase suspect

develops. new details tonight at 6... we've learned more about the man accused of leading police on a high speed chase through huntsville. that chase ended violently yesterday afternoon - at pulaski pike and mastin lake road when marius moore crashed into three vehicles. waay 31 has learned - moore is a frequent guest at the madison county jail. in fact - huntsville police told us they've arrested him 21 times in the past! and they had six active warrants for his arrest! "even that...it's like we've suspended your license. but it's still no guarantee some idiot is going to jump into a car and drive with or without a license." waay 31's sydney martin is working to learn more about why marius moore was on the road --and why he'll likely be out of jail soon. rob broussard, madison county district attorney "i'm not shocked when someone says to me this guy has been arrested 21 times and he's out on the street." madison county district attorney rob broussard told me it's common for people to serve little time when they commit misdemeanors. rob broussard, madison county district attorney "the harsh reality is there is lots of riff raff out on the street." huntsville police told us more than half of marius moore's 21 arrests have been traffic violations. and he also had six active warrants for traffic violations. thursday--he led law enforcement in a multi-agency pursuit that started in unincorporated madison county and ended in north huntsville. he picked up two more charges: attempting to eluding a police officer and reckless endangerment. broussard told us those charges will be hard to keep him in jail because he's not facing violent felonies. rob broussard, madison county district attorney "it's low level stuff...welcome to the real world." as for the three vehicles moore hit---and the two people taken to the hospital-- broussard told us the people involved might be out of luck. "i don't know this guy. but i guarantee he probably doesn't have a ton of money, probably doesn't have insurance..or as a practical matter ...yeah you could go after him but i don't know if there is any money to be had." syd, "alabama state troopers are still investigating the pursuit that ended in a wreck here thursday afternoon. they told us there are no updates on the case.in huntsville sm waay 31 news." a state trooper started that chase, and tonight we're still working to learn more about why. we asked the agency about their pursuit policy and at what point they abandon chase. they told us we needed to file an open records request to get that information - so we did. we'll let