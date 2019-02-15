Speech to Text for Neighbors Surprised by Drug Busts

it... it's been a busy year so far for the limestone county sheriff's office... they've made more than 30- drug busts in 2019 - and in places they've never seen drugs before. the most recent happened in east limestone, where three men were arrested with a large amount of the deadly drug fentanyl. as waay 31's scottie kay found out ... people in the community say it's robbing them of their peace of mind. rebecca winks, neighbor "this is actually the second house that we've lived in in this same neighborhood. that's how much we love our neighborhood." rebecca winks is a mom of four.. and says she always believed her neighborhood couldn't be more kid-friendly. so when she learned a drug bustinvolving a large amount of fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana, and more than a hundred pillshappened at a home not too far from her own.. she was shocked. rebecca winks, neighbor "knowing that it's in our neighborhood, it's a giant heads-up to keep having those conversations with our kids about the dangers." but she says she realizes these kinds of things can happen anywhere. rebecca winks, neighbor "drug addiction knows no age, no race. it doesn't have socioeconomic status. it can affect every family equally. it really doesn't discriminate. this is something that really sheds a light that this is a problem in everybody's backyard." neighbors i talked to agreed. some are so scared, they don't want to show their faces on camera. concerned neighbor "several of the neighbors have kind of been suspicious about something going on. different vehicles coming in and out. i wouldn't expect it in this neighborhood, but it doesn't surprise me, because i know it's everywhere." and they're not wrong. the limestone county sheriff's office tells me they're seeing more drug busts than ever since january of 2018 ... the limestone county sheriff's office says it's recorded more than 200-drug