Rain likely through next week with brief breaks

Rain is increasing, and while some occasional, brief breaks are possible, several consecutive waves of rain will bring almost 8 inches to much of the Tennessee Valley.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 6:24 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

