Speech to Text for Police Searching for Shooting Suspect

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and a laser. now to breaking news in west huntsville ... where police are investigating a possible shooting. police think someone may have shot into a house before taking off. it happened on beaty road near pinedale drive. the street backs up to ridgecrest elementary school. waay 31's sydney martin is live along the road after learning more about the investigation. sydney? dan, najahe-- investigators are still here huntsville city schools told me the elementary school this street backs up to was put on a secure perimeter this afternoon. huntsville police told me they received a call that someone was shooting a gun in the area around 2 o'clock this afternoon. officers responded to this street and told me they recovered shell casings--but told us whoever was shooting took off. right now- police don't believe anyone was hit by any of the bullets--and told me no gunshot victims have shown up to any hospitals in the area. investigators are still working to determine if any of the houses were actually hit. huntsville police told me no one is in custody--but they're talking to neighbors trying to determine what led up to this. if you have any information you are urged to contact police. live in hsv sm waay 31 news.