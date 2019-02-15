Clear

Tattoo Expo This Weekend

The 4th Annual Space City Tattoo Expo begins in Huntsville today

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 12:14 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 12:14 PM
Posted By: Ben Acosta

apollo 11's50th anniversary. happening today-- the 4th annual space city tattoo expo kicks off in huntsville. its estimated 3,500 people will attend. dozens of tattoo artists from around the world come to huntsville to show off their work. many will do a tattoo on-site. it takes palce at the westin at bridge street town center. general admission is $20 dollars -
