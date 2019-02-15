Speech to Text for Arrest in Birmingham Officer's Death

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new detials a suspect is under arrest -- one month and one day after the fatal shooting of a birmingham police sergeant. stephen quinn reports from birmingham. jeremy owens went from a hospital room to handcuffs. handcuffs which once belonged to birmingham police sergeant wytasha carter. chief patrick smith/ birmingham police "i only felt that it was fitting that if this man is going to jail, we're going to use sgt. carter's handcuffs to take him." fitting because police say owens is his killer. chief patrick smith/ birmingham police "our victims deserve justice." the 31-year-old from center point has been at u-a-b hospital since the shooting in january. charges were filed in january but police did not arrest owens until he was released today . chief patrick smith/ birmingham police "this is quite frankly the best approach: to put the pieces of the puzzle together and then make a very strong arrest." he now faces capital murder and the possibility