Speech to Text for State of Emergency Declaration and Response

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good morning and thank you for joining us. i'm najahe sherman . and i'm bill young breaking news - within the last hour president donald trump has declared a national emergemcy to build the southern border wall. the president says trump he expects legal challenges after the decision. this comes a day after congress cleared a bill for his signature that prevents a second government shutdown in two months and provides just under $1.4 billion for 55 miles of new fencing along the border. im going to be signing a national emergency. we talkign about an invasion of our privacy with all type of criminals and gangs. if his actions clear legal hurdle trump will be able to spend the 1.5 billion bill democratic leaders in congress quickly vowed to fight president trump on what they said was an overstep of his authority. congressman mo brook released a statement this morning praising the to the announcemt. saying in part quote " "by any rational standard, a national emergency exists at america's porous southern border. on average, at least 50 americans die each day from illegal alien homicides or overdoses on poisonous drugs shipped through our porous southern border. brooks also stated that 2,000 illegal aliens are apprehended each year by federal agents for homicides committed on