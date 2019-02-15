News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Veterans Choice
Veterans need more choices locally of doctors
Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 9:38 AM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 9:38 AM
Posted By: Suzanne Sullivan
Huntsville
Overcast
60°
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
More Weather
Florence
Broken Clouds
61°
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
59°
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Decatur
Broken Clouds
59°
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
59°
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Proposed bill requires drug test for food stamp recipients
Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office: Missing inmate's girlfriend helped him escape, search continues
Police release name of suspect in high-speed chase, wreck at Pulaski Pike and Mastin Lake
Marshall Co. deputies seize $100,000 in narcotics during traffic stop
3 arrested after meth, pot found in Scottsboro apartment
Colbert County sheriff: Tuscumbia man pleads guilty to incest
Traffic alert: Portion of Mountain Gap Road closed after serious wreck
Off-leash dog park in Florence now open to the public
Names released in fatal Tuscumbia triple shooting
Several suspects arrested in multi-agency saturation in Sand Mountain
Community Events