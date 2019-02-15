Speech to Text for Results of public transit study revealed

challenges. in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news. huntsville is growing at record pace-- and the public transportation system is getting ready to make changes to keep up with it. it's all in response to a nearly year long study to find out what riders wanted to see happen in the future. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the bus depot breaking down those proposed changes. rodenya. bill...alyssa...the people asked and now the city is delivering adlib something that can be active some of the changes we could see take place by summer-- extended riding hours during the week-- and a weekend service. vo as huntsville continues to grow-- city officials recognizes changes are needed-- including to public transportation. so, in 2018 they did a 9 month study asking riders what they wanted to see. those results were shared at thursday night's huntsville city council meeting. the proposal? weekday service extended to nine p-m and saturday service added from seven a-m to seven p-m. and the news gets even better. the plan is to eventually extend those weekday hours to 10 p-m and saturday service to eight p-m. this is something bus riders told waay 31 would make their commute a little bit easier for them. sot brandon blake/ bus rider "it would be super helpful if the buses did run later in the evening." live the plan is also considering stopping service to south huntsville and reallocating it to university drive -- that's because there's low ridership in south huntsville and more people needing rides in the university drive area. the plans are expected to be put into place by july. live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. "i've been talking to them quite a bit on the bus and we had a communications saying that weekends you know they don't have no way to work and the buses will be a good thing for them."