Speech to Text for Huntsville Schools Board selects new CFO

the huntsville city school board officially selected a new chief financial officer. tina hancock, the current cfo with hoover city schools, beat out four other candidates to fill the role in huntsville city schools. waay31's steven dilsizian is live now outside the school board with more on hancock's background. just inside these doors, the huntsville city school board finally found their new cfo after months of searching. take vo: former cfo bob hay-good resigned back in december with the district short more than two million dollars of the state required one-month fund. it was a clerical error that caused the financial issue that the school board still hasn't been able to fix yet. thursday night the board offered the job to tina hancock. hancock lives in scottsboro but worked for the hoover school district. she told waay31 she was able to balance the budget in her first year on the job and now looks to do the same in huntsville. "you know, financials. there's a lot of things, i think, areas we can definitely improve on. some of those would be quick turnarounds. some of those are gonna take some time." it's unclear when hancock will officially start and take on the