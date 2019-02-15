Speech to Text for HPD Investigating rollover crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're following breaking news at 5:30 as huntsville police are on the scene of a rollover crash. waay 31's steven dilsizen arrived about 15 minutes ago and has been talking with police-- steven-- what can you tell us? the huntsville city school board officially selected a new chief financial officer to help dig the district out of a hole. tina hancock, the current cfo with hoover city schools, beat out four other candidates to fill the role in huntsville city schools. we talked with hancock monday after she interviewed for the job.. she told us she was able to balance the budget in her first year on the job and now looks to do the same in huntsville. you know, financials. there's a lot of things, i think, areas we can definitely improve on. some of those would be quick turnarounds. some of those are gonna take some time."