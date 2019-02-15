Speech to Text for Human trafficking trial headed into day 2

50s. happening today -- a former florence attorney and another man will return to court this morning as they face multiple counts of human trafficking. chip dillard -- a former lawyer -- and timothy staggs are believed to have taken advantage of at least six victims! waay 31's steven dilsizian is live now with the latest from this case as one victim described the abuse. bill, alyssa - thats right, one victim described the various forms of abuse, saying she felt forced to exchange sexual favors for legal help and drugs. chip dillard and timothy staggs were both charged in 2016 with multiple counts of human trafficking and conspiracy to commit human trafficking by the attorney general's office. the attorney general's office has taken charge in this case because of the conflict of interest in lauderdale county surrounding dillard. dillard was a defense attorney in florence when he was arrested and is facing sexual abuse and witness intimidation charges as well. during opening statements on thursday, a 22-year-old victim took the stand and explained how staggs got her hooked on drugs. when she went to jail in lauderdale county, chip dillard represented her, but with a price. she had to have sex with staggs. the victim also said she had sex with dillard once in exchange for drugs because she was going through withdrawal. staggs would become violent or threaten to put her back in jail if she did not have sex with him. take live: this trial could last at least two weeks. we will continue to follow it both on air and online at waay tv