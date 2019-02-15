Speech to Text for Friday Morning Weather

this new exhibit. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? starting today, the sun is taking somewhat of a hiatus for the next week. spotty showers this morning evolve into a round of light to moderate rain by the evening drive. expect your friday night plans top be wet, but the rain will taper by saturday morning. tomorrow will be cool and mostly cloudy but dry. another wave of showers is in order saturday night and sunday morning and we'll keep light rain off and on through monday. tuesday marks the start of the heaviest rain and thus concern for flash flooding and rising water through the end of the work week. multiple data sources are projecting at least 4 to 6 inches of rain to fall tuesday through friday with rain totals for the next 7 days between 6 to 9 inches. if this persistent heavy rain with embedded storms materializes as expected, flooding issues are likely. temperatures are not much of a topic of conversation as highs stay in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 40s and 50s. on your morning.