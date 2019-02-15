Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the door. time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin fast cast with waay 31's steven dilsizian. bus riders in huntsville will soon see changes to service hours. results from a transit study were revealed at thursdays city council meeting and proposed extending weekday service hours and adding a weekend service. if those changes go into effect riders will have huntsville police are investigating an overnight rollover crash involving an atv. it happened before five at the intersection of marymount drive and stringfield road. police say when they arrived on the scene-- there was no one there. police are investigating. the president is expected to sign a bill to fund the government and keep it open. he's also exepcted to declare a national emergency to get money needed to build a border wall. this information is according to senate majority leader mitch mcconnell. the eight billion dollars will come from several different sources. happening today -- a former florence attorney and another man will return to court this morning as they face multiple counts of human trafficking. chip dillard -- a former lawyer -- and timothy staggs are believed to have taken advantage of atleast six victims! this morning police in tuscumbia are still look for the person wanted in a deadly triple shooting. gavin cole and alontae nalls were shot and killed wednesday. reginald thompson is in critical condition at a hospital in birmingham. huntsville police are searching for whoever who burglarized two construction sites...including the cecil ashburn site. the other is on south memorial parkway. . if you have any information about the crimes you are urged to contact them. happening tomorrow, the u.s. space and rocket center will open the "apollo: when we went to the moon" exhibit. it's to commemorate the 50th anniversary. the exhibit explores the era of the cold war space race to the first footprints on the moon and reveals how the achievements have