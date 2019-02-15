Speech to Text for Decatur Heritage prepping for Regional Final

in a tough physcial 1a boys basketball battle, mars hill bible school and decatur heritage christian academy met on the court today at wallace state. but only one team could leave with a sweet victory on valentines day. the eagles flew away with a 67-57 win over the panthers to advance to the regional finals, something this team sought out to do when making their schedule. decatur heritage didn't let their 1a classification keep them from playing with the biggest schools in north alabama. coach jason marshall scheduled 6 and 7 a schools strictly to make decatur heritage better. "umm our schedule, our record aint gone look to good, but we battled with teams like columbia, james clemens." coaches' plan worked. out of 12 games with north alabama powerhouses, the eagles won 8. "it prepared us for games like this, because we had to battle a lot in those games, we went to overtime a lot in those games.' decatur heritage had to fight thursday afternoon against mars hill bible. trying to contain avery thrasher who had 28 points for the panthers. "over the screen, stroke, wide open, stroke it, i give all props to that guy because he can shoot." noah boler's 6 blocks good enough to hold off any extra points, securing the 10 point win. "time flies when you're having fun, so thats what i try to do." not much time before the regional final monday a win sends decatur heritage to the final four. that's new heights for this eagle basketball team. 'i don't think we've been past the elite 8 before, we'eve never been to birmingham ourselves, so it would mean the world to us." "we're just trying to compete and give god the glory every time, that's who we play for, that's our motto." eagles play covenant christian monday at 4:45 at wallace state in