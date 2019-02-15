Clear

Johnson Legacy Complex rendering unveiled

We're getting our first look at a new community center in North Huntsville

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams

news new at ten! tonight we're getting our first look at a new community center in north huntsville! 5.2 million dollar johnson legacy complex is being built on the site of the former johnson high school. it will include volleyball courts, a rock climbing wall, exercise facilities, and community meeting rooms. construction is slated to begin in march and will
