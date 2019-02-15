Speech to Text for Results of Huntsville public transit study revealed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after months of community input meetings, we now know the results of a city-wide public transit study ... huntsville city council members were presented with the results of the study at tonight's meeting ... waay 31's sarah singleterry was there and joins us live with a look at some the changes we could see as early as this summer ... i sat in on the presentation here at city hall ... and can tell you the two most requested changes by far were extended service during the weekdays ... and added saturday service ... in addition to those top recommendations ... it was suggested the city cut transit shuttle service to south huntsville ... specifically south of four mile post road ... the study showed that's where ridership is low ... but the plan is to reallocate that service to areas like university drive ... where ridership is high and people are more likely to utilize the service ... the study revealed that across the board, use of public transportation is up in huntsville ... but the service hasn't changed ... the first step in fixing that is slated for july ... that's when the city's expected to add saturday shuttle services from 7 to 7 ... and extend weekday service to 9 pm ... it's recommended they eventually extend weekday hours to 10pm ... and saturday service to 8pm ... again this is just a recap of recommendations gathered through months of research ... but the presentation did confirm service increases are included in this year's budget. live in hsv ss waay