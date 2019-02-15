Speech to Text for Huntsville residents concerned after police chase leads to wreck

new information tonight at ten... we're digging deeper into the arrest record of marius moore - who was arrested after running from police this afternoon... the 30 minute - 10-mile - high speed chase ended in a multi-car crash at pulaski pike and mastin lake road... you are watching surveillance video from a nearby gas station that captured the crash as it happened! moore was driving fast when he blew through a red light causing a four car wreck! two people were taken to the hospital. thankfully - a spokesperson tells waay 31 their injuries are not life- threatening. according to court documents - 38-year old moore has been arrested 21 times before - a majority of the arrests are traffic violations! three of them were for possession of marijuana. one arrest includes charges for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit... this high speed chase is raising questions in the community about when law enforcement should call off a chase for the safety of other drivers on the road... thanks for joining us tonight. i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville with more on the story... right now... moore is being held in the madison county jail on a 11 thousand dollar bond for the chase that ended right here at pulaski pike and mastin lake road... people in the neighborhood around here tell me this high speed chase... and how long it lasted... is a concern for them... in this surveillance video... you can see the black suv marius moore was driving, hit another car causing it to spin around three hundred and sixty degrees... you can also see law enforcement officers surrounding his vehicle... they appeared to have their guns drawn... sarah bensinger lives just down the road from the intersection... nats: law enforcement not calling off the chase concerns her... because of her family's experience of being victims of high speed chases... sarah bensinger/lives on pulaski pike "my mom was involved in one. she was just driving. she was sideswiped, she was injured." the alabama state troopers were the lead agency in the chase... they are not releasing their high speed chase policy because this chase is under investigation...add line about madison county chase policy sarah bensinger/lives on pulaski pike "i think 30 minutes is a long time. i think you should gauge it at 'are we going to endanger other people in this process?'" adrian taylor of huntsville doesn't have a problem with how long the chase took... he would have liked to see different tactics used though... adrian taylor/lives in huntsville "if they had air support. that's the main thing the runner's lookin' for is police behind them and if they don't see police behind them then maybe they'll stop somewhere." bensinger would like to see the high speed chase policy change... sarah bensinger/lives on pulaski pike "i definitely think they should definitely use this as what to do and what not to do next time. hopefully there's not a next time." according to the madison county sheriff's office, marius moore had six warrants out for his arrest when the chase started... i've called to find out what those warrants were for... but have not gotten an answer yet... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...