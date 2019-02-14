Speech to Text for Remington to Pay Back for Falling Short of Goals

force! new this evening. the gun company remington is reimbursing several local governments more than a million dollars after they failed to meet certain hiring goals. tonight, we're learning how the city of athens is planning to use the chunk of money they got back from the company. waay 31's scottie kay was in athens today where she learned what people think about the pay-back and the city's plans. rachelle allen, lives in athens "well, of course, it's a shocker." that was rachelle allen's response when i told her the gun company remington is now having to pay after not fulfilling their promises to the city of athens, limestone county, and other surrounding areas. that promiseto bring a certain amount of jobs to the area. rachelle allen, lives in athens "we do have people seeking jobs." athens mayor ronnie marks is saddened to hear of remington's predicament... ronnie marks, mayor of athens "of all my years, this is the first time that someone has not met their goal." but he already has a plan for the reimbursed money.. which totals a little over 71- thousand dollars. ronnie marks, mayor of athens "we're looking to invest in some more industrial property to keep our future growth going. we've had several suppliers for mazda-toyota looking at the area, and if we can use that money to look at purchasing or put a down payment toward purchasing other land, that's what we intend to do." which is something allen is happy to hear. rachelle allen, lives in athens "athens is the best city to invest in. businesses do thrive here. we do bring a lot of outside people in." she says there's only one thing she hopes to see. rachelle allen, lives in athens "whatever we decide to use this money for, i just hope it supplies and brings more jobs." i also spoke with limestone county commissioners to see how they plan to use the money they got back from remington... but they tell me they won't decide until march. reporting in athens, sk, waay 31 news the city of huntsville, madison county, and morgan county all got refunds from remington as well. in november -- the madison county commission and the city of huntsville re- negotiated a contract with the gun maker after it said it could not hire the number of employees originally promised. the company has until the end of its project year "9" to hire around 19 hundred full-time employees. in the past - the city gave remington a 3 year extension to hire those employees in exchange for holding a full mortgage on the property. that is worth 12.5 million dollars. if remington doesn't make the hires,